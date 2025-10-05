B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Harrow Earnings

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harrow in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow’s FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

HROW has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of HROW stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. Harrow has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -181.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Quarry LP bought a new position in Harrow during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the second quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Harrow by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harrow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

