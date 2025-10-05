Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives $10.07 Average PT from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.0714.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.41 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Backblaze has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

