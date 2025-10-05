Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 834 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $309.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.