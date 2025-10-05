Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

