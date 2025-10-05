Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Stock Holdings Decreased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,978 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4%

Best Buy stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.