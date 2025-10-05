Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Head-To-Head Review

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blue Prism Group and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Prism Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BlackBerry 1 5 1 1 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Blue Prism Group.

This table compares Blue Prism Group and BlackBerry”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Prism Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry $534.90 million 4.96 -$79.00 million ($0.01) -449.50

Blue Prism Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Prism Group and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Prism Group N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry -0.60% 6.07% 3.51%

Summary

BlackBerry beats Blue Prism Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

