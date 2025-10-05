Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $234.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.20 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

