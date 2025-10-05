Brokerages Set AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT at $45.27

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.2714.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $67.76 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,398,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

