Brokerages Set BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Price Target at $6.45

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.4525.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley began coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.31 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BitFuFu

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BitFuFu Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUFU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BitFuFu by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUFU opened at $3.86 on Thursday. BitFuFu has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $633.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 12.44%.The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.