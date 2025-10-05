Brokerages Set BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Price Target at $6.45

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.4525.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley began coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.31 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BitFuFu Price Performance
Shares of FUFU opened at $3.86 on Thursday. BitFuFu has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $633.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 12.44%.The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
