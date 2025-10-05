Brokerages Set BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target at $23.50

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKSY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $419,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 402,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,277.40. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 31,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $552,222.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 474,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,455.90. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $25.46 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 82.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.27%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 million. BlackSky Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

