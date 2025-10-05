BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after purchasing an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

