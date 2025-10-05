Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU Stock Position Trimmed by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 492,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $30.34 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

