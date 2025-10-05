Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Seek First Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 88,003 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 120,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,101,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.17.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.63.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

