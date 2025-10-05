Champion Iron Q2 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.04. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.48.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

