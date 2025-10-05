Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,028,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,636,000 after buying an additional 153,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.88 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

