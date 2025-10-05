CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.75. The stock has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
