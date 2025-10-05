Citigroup Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 104

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 95 to GBX 104 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 92 to GBX 90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 95 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 84 price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 104.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD stock opened at GBX 103.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD Sports Fashion will post 15.037961 earnings per share for the current year.

JD Sports Fashion announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.