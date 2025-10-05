Citigroup Lowers Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,050 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,000 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Croda International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,087.50.

Croda International Stock Performance

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 2,871 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,584.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,825.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,864.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,325.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 72.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Croda International will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Foots acquired 3,815 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,617 per share, for a total transaction of £99,838.55. Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,524 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.32. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,343 shares of company stock worth $29,823,659. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

Featured Stories

