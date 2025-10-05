Citigroup Upgrades Schroders (LON:SDR) to Buy

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 435 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 420. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 435 target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 373 target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 390 target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 390 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 395.

Schroders Stock Performance

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 393.80 on Friday. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 428.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 383.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market cap of £6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,765.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Schroders will post 33.7347131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroders

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 68 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £252.96. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 379 shares of company stock worth $144,963. Company insiders own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

