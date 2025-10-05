Clarity Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

