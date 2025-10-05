Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

CODYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

