Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 88.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.