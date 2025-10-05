Comparing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and Ellington Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 1 3 0 1 2.20 Ellington Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.49%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $51.99 million 1.70 $16.78 million ($0.41) -9.54 Ellington Credit $15.07 million 13.57 $6.59 million $0.18 30.25

This table compares AFC Gamma and Ellington Credit”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Credit. AFC Gamma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma -25.35% 10.06% 5.78% Ellington Credit 19.24% 15.90% 3.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.6%. AFC Gamma pays out -146.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Credit pays out 533.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ellington Credit beats AFC Gamma on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

