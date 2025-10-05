CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $586,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $156,479,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $82,756,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 86.0% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,331,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 615,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 339.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

