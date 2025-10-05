Critical Survey: Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) versus Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspen Pharmacare and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.13%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion N/A -$59.67 million N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $731.97 million 1.70 $159.52 million $2.67 10.02

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Pharmacare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 18.64% 20.76% 9.68%

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Aspen Pharmacare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company provides Amphadase, an injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products; morphine injection for use with patient-controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges; Vasopressin to increase blood pressure; and Regadenoson, a stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. Additionally, it develops generic product candidates, such as injectable, inhalation, and analytical technologies; biosimial product candidates; and intranasal epinephrine for the treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

