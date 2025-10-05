Derwent London’s (DLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLN. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,385 to GBX 2,290 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,290.
Derwent London Trading Up 1.7%
Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 52.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Derwent London had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 129.56%. Research analysts predict that Derwent London will post 113.7351779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
