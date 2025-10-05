Desjardins Has Negative Forecast for Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cameco from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. CLSA raised shares of Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$113.46.
CCO opened at C$117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$108.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$49.75 and a 12-month high of C$123.50.
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
