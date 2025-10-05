Desjardins Has Strong Forecast for CVE:ITR FY2025 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Desjardins raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$4.42 on Friday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$746.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
