Desjardins Has Strong Forecast for TSE:APM FY2025 Earnings

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:APM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Andean Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of APM opened at C$8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.74. Andean Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.60.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosi, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andeans leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations, and achieving our ambition to be a mid tier precious metals producer.

