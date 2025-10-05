Desjardins Raises Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$21.96 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

