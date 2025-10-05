Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 470 to GBX 495 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 468.33.
Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The retailer reported GBX 15.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tesco
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
