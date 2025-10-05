Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 470 to GBX 495 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 400 to GBX 450 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesco from GBX 395 to GBX 460 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 468.33.

Tesco Stock Down 0.8%

Tesco stock opened at GBX 448.70 on Friday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 310.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 456.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,908.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 394.07.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The retailer reported GBX 15.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesco

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

