Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 to GBX 145 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JUP has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 60 to GBX 120 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 108.75.

LON JUP opened at GBX 150.60 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 64.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £767.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,394.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.76.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts expect that Jupiter Fund Management will post 8.5093781 EPS for the current year.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

