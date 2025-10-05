DMKC Advisory Services LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $246.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $256.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

