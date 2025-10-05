Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.
Get Our Latest Report on Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources Price Performance
About Ecora Resources
Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating
a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.
Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a
sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ecora Resources
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.