Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.

Ecora Resources Price Performance

About Ecora Resources

LON ECOR opened at GBX 88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65. Ecora Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 48 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

