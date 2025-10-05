Elser Financial Planning Inc Invests $1.63 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $309.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.67 and its 200-day moving average is $274.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

