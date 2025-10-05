Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Soligenix Q3 Earnings

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Soligenix in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Soligenix to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Soligenix from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Soligenix Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soligenix stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

