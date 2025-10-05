Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MGM Q3 Earnings

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3,177.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 191,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 450,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

