Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MSCI Q3 Earnings

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.45 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $560.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,508,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,783,000 after acquiring an additional 131,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,170,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,718,000 after purchasing an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

