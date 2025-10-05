Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OCUL FY2025 Earnings

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at $38,856,017.76. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Kaiser sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $36,252.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 204,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,279.72. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $367,865. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

