Ewa LLC Sells 391 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Ewa LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $246.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

