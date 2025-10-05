Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The company has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

