FedEx Corporation $FDX Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

