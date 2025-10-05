Ferguson plc $FERG Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Ferguson stock opened at $231.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $243.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

