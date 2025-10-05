Forza Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.77.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

