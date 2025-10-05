Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,049,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $888,509,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 22,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.