Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.0%

FCX stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $51.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.