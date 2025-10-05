Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £193,523.58 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 42,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459, for a total value of £193,523.58.

On Thursday, September 25th, David John Braben sold 33,038 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 411, for a total transaction of £135,786.18.

On Friday, September 26th, David John Braben acquired 33,705 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 428 per share, for a total transaction of £144,257.40.

On Wednesday, September 24th, David John Braben sold 31,181 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £129,712.96.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, David John Braben sold 27,594 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416, for a total value of £114,791.04.

On Monday, September 22nd, David John Braben acquired 25,330 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 per share, for a total transaction of £105,879.40.

On Thursday, September 18th, David John Braben sold 21,710 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £88,359.70.

On Friday, September 19th, David John Braben bought 24,028 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 406 per share, for a total transaction of £97,553.68.

On Wednesday, September 17th, David John Braben sold 15,635 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408, for a total transaction of £63,790.80.

On Friday, September 12th, David John Braben acquired 8,744 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £33,576.96.

On Thursday, September 11th, David John Braben sold 8,850 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 388, for a total value of £34,338.

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 459.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £171.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,116.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 175.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 390.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.16.

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 42.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 310 to GBX 390 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 330 to GBX 450 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

