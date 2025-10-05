FY2025 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Lifted by Analyst

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. HudBay Minerals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Veritas raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HBM stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. HudBay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.