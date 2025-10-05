FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Increased by Desjardins

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$60.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Veritas cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$60.68.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$91.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.15. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$29.42 and a 52-week high of C$97.67.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other news, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,671.32. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. Also, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

