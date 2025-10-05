FY2025 EPS Forecast for Capstone Copper Lowered by Analyst

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the mining company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$12.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.17. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$12.84.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.